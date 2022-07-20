Dr. Sweetland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sweetland, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sweetland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wantagh, NY.
Locations
- 1 1400 Wantagh Ave Ste 212, Wantagh, NY 11793 Directions (516) 889-9190
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor. Very respectful, helpful and compassionate. I wold definitely recommend him.
About Dr. John Sweetland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932128444
Dr. Sweetland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweetland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweetland.
