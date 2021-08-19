Dr. Stady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Stady, DC
Overview
Dr. John Stady, DC is a Chiropractor in Beaverton, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 12775 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005 Directions (503) 644-3022
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stady?
I was suffering with back strain. My physical therapists at Providence could not see me for two weeks. Dr Stady saw me the next day and he dealt with the problem. I don't need physical therapy now!
About Dr. John Stady, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1780720656
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stady accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.