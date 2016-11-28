Dr. John Souther, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Souther, DC
Overview
Dr. John Souther, DC is a Chiropractor in Plant City, FL.
Dr. Souther works at
Locations
-
1
Health Solutions Chiropractic1514 S Alexander St Ste 106, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 717-7553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souther?
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Souther for many years and he and his office are hands down the best Chiropractic office I have been to in my 30 plus years of Chiropractic care and treatment. He has helped me with physical issues that I thought would require having a medical specialist address.
About Dr. John Souther, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588621684
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souther has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souther accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souther works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Souther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.