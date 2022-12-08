John Shallcross, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Shallcross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Shallcross, PSY
Overview
John Shallcross, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Roswell, GA.
John Shallcross works at
Locations
Libby Tannenbaum LLC11755 Pointe Pl Ste A1, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 663-0923Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shallcross did my son’s evaluation and the entire experience was amazing. He took the time to explain my son’s diagnoses, patiently answered all of our questions and provided resources for us to learn more about my son’s condition. He was so kind and patient with my son during the evaluation and we are so grateful for that.
About John Shallcross, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1477696532
Frequently Asked Questions
John Shallcross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Shallcross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Shallcross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Shallcross works at
30 patients have reviewed John Shallcross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Shallcross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Shallcross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Shallcross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.