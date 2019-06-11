Dr. John Rotondi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotondi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rotondi, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Rotondi, PHD is a Psychologist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Rotondi works at
Locations
-
1
john m rotondi Phd and associates, belleville, nj36 Newark Ave Ste 320, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (908) 217-8997
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT.GOOD LISTENER AND IS RESPONSIVE TO A PATIENTS NEEDS.
About Dr. John Rotondi, PHD
- Psychology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922215250
Education & Certifications
- Greystone Park Hospital
- New York University
