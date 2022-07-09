John Quinones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Quinones, MFT
John Quinones, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oakdale, CA.
Central Valley Counseling203 N 1st Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361 Directions (209) 499-4251
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
John helped me process the loss of a family member and gave me tools to cope with loss in the future. He was helpful in all areas of my life.
About John Quinones, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
John Quinones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
