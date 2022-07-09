See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Oakdale, CA
John Quinones, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

John Quinones, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Quinones, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oakdale, CA. 

John Quinones works at Central Valley Counseling in Oakdale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
Rebecca Pedersen, LMFT
6 (3)
View Profile
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Counseling
    203 N 1st Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 499-4251
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Quinones?

    Jul 09, 2022
    John helped me process the loss of a family member and gave me tools to cope with loss in the future. He was helpful in all areas of my life.
    Teacher — Jul 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Quinones, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with John Quinones, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Quinones to family and friends

    John Quinones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Quinones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Quinones, MFT.

    About John Quinones, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386663045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Quinones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Quinones works at Central Valley Counseling in Oakdale, CA. View the full address on John Quinones’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed John Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Quinones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Quinones, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.