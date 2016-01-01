Dr. John Pino, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pino, OD
Overview
Dr. John Pino, OD is an Optometrist in Lebanon, TN.
Dr. Pino works at
Locations
Family Eye Med Pllc404 N Castle Heights Ave Ste A, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-0541
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Pino, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1538133681
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pino works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.