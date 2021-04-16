See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
John Phoenix, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

John Phoenix, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Phoenix, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

John Phoenix works at Huntridge Family Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
10 (7)
View Profile
Rosalie Brian, APRN
Rosalie Brian, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntridge Family Clinic
    1820 E Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Huntridge Family Clinic
    1830 E Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 979-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Vista Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Transsexualism Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Phoenix?

    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Phoenix (I've always called him Dr.) has always taken care of everything for me and has been there when I needed him. He always listens to me and cares. You'll never find better. Yes I recommend him.
    Mary Gilliam — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Phoenix, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with John Phoenix, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Phoenix to family and friends

    John Phoenix's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Phoenix

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Phoenix, APRN.

    About John Phoenix, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013289024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Phoenix, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Phoenix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Phoenix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Phoenix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Phoenix works at Huntridge Family Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on John Phoenix’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed John Phoenix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Phoenix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Phoenix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Phoenix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Phoenix, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.