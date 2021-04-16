John Phoenix, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Phoenix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Phoenix, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Phoenix, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
John Phoenix works at
Locations
Huntridge Family Clinic1820 E Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions
Huntridge Family Clinic1830 E Sahara Ave Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 979-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phoenix (I've always called him Dr.) has always taken care of everything for me and has been there when I needed him. He always listens to me and cares. You'll never find better. Yes I recommend him.
About John Phoenix, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013289024
Education & Certifications
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
