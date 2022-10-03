Dr. John Pearson, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Pearson, DNP
Overview
Dr. John Pearson, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wilmington University and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Locations
-
1
Camden Medical Center4601 S DuPont Hwy Ste 2, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 698-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
John is a phenomenal provider. There is a reason why his appointments fill up fast. You will not regret becoming a patient with his practice.
About Dr. John Pearson, DNP
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962400655
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- Wilmington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.