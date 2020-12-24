John-Paul Denham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John-Paul Denham, ARNP
Overview
John-Paul Denham, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15585 Ne 24th St, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (888) 227-3312
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and helpful. Good bedside manner.
About John-Paul Denham, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750837548
Frequently Asked Questions
John-Paul Denham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John-Paul Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
