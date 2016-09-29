See All Clinical Psychologists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. John Patty, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pleasanton, CA. 

Dr. Patty works at JON D PETERSON MD in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jon D Peterson MD
    5674 Stoneridge Dr Ste 218, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 285-8637
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:30pm - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    5297 College Ave Ste 207, Oakland, CA 94618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Patty?

Sep 29, 2016
Dr. John Patty is one of the most genuine, thoughtful, warm therapists I have ever gone to. He worked with both my boys and with my husband and me, as a couple over many years in his Oakland office.
Sep 29, 2016
Photo: Dr. John Patty, PHD
About Dr. John Patty, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588787972
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Patty, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

