John-Patrick Kirby, MFCC

Psychology
3.5 (12)
Overview

John-Patrick Kirby, MFCC is a Psychologist in Antioch, CA. 

John-Patrick Kirby works at Compassionate Heart Counseling in Antioch, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Heart Counseling
    2225 Buchanan Rd Ste H, Antioch, CA 94509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 753-1986
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About John-Patrick Kirby, MFCC

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538278551
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John-Patrick Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John-Patrick Kirby works at Compassionate Heart Counseling in Antioch, CA. View the full address on John-Patrick Kirby’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed John-Patrick Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John-Patrick Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John-Patrick Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John-Patrick Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
