Dr. John Parmely, DO

General Surgery
38 years of experience
Dr. John Parmely, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Parmely works at Oakland Surgical Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical Oncology Associates
    28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Umbilical Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Umbilical Hernia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Aug 28, 2018
    I was referred to Dr. Parmely through my primary care doctor for a spider bite. Dr. Parmely lanced it and I have not had any more issues since. I would definitely recommend Dr. Parmely to my family and friends.
    Victoria Bankowski in Redford, MI — Aug 28, 2018
    About Dr. John Parmely, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467442707
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Dr. John Parmely, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parmely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parmely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parmely works at Oakland Surgical Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Parmely’s profile.

    Dr. Parmely has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parmely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

