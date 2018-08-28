Overview

Dr. John Parmely, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Parmely works at Oakland Surgical Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.