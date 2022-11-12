John Panter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Panter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Panter, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Panter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
John Panter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Epoch Behavioral Healthcare11501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 814-1333Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday7:00am - 2:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Panter?
He sometimes runs late but he never made me feel rushed during my appointment. He is worth waiting for.
About John Panter, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407294655
Frequently Asked Questions
John Panter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Panter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Panter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Panter works at
5 patients have reviewed John Panter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Panter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Panter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Panter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.