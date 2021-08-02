See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Jose, CA
John Orlando, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

John Orlando, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (52)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Orlando, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1625 The Alameda Ste 305, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 295-5050

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(31)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with John Orlando?

Aug 02, 2021
John is a very fine clinician and the most polite and uniformly cheerful person that I know. He will care about you as an individual and validate your concerns while supplying you with the tips and tools you need to manage yourself and influence others in mutually positive ways.
— Aug 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: John Orlando, MFT
How would you rate your experience with John Orlando, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending John Orlando to family and friends

John Orlando's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with John Orlando

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Orlando, MFT.

About John Orlando, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407160799
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John Orlando has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

John Orlando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

52 patients have reviewed John Orlando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Orlando.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Orlando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Orlando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you John Orlando, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.