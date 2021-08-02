John Orlando has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Orlando, MFT
Overview
John Orlando, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Locations
- 1 1625 The Alameda Ste 305, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 295-5050
Ratings & Reviews
John is a very fine clinician and the most polite and uniformly cheerful person that I know. He will care about you as an individual and validate your concerns while supplying you with the tips and tools you need to manage yourself and influence others in mutually positive ways.
About John Orlando, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1407160799
Frequently Asked Questions
