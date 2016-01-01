See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
John Oo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University.

John Oo works at Anthony Medical Associates in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Anthony Medical Associates P C.
    1330 N Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 (260) 447-8982

Acute Diabetes Management
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Treatment frequency



Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injectable Contraception Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    6 years of experience
    English, Burmese and Thai
    1396265864
    Purdue University
    Ivy Tech Community College
