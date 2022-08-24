Dr. John O'Neill, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O'Neill, OD
Overview
Dr. John O'Neill, OD is an Optometrist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Locations
Sears Optical122 Hawthorn Ctr, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 367-0885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see Dr. John and he is incredibly good at his job, and also interacts with you and carries a conversation so your visit is enjoyable, not just a boring mundane task. He answered all of my questions that I had about my eye prescription/diagnosis so that I knew exactly what was going on. I have recommended him to all of my family and friends, not one person has regretted seeing him.
About Dr. John O'Neill, OD
- Optometry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eyecare Associates Of Fairfield
- Illinois College of Optometry
- Augustana
Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
