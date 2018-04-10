Dr. Oleary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Oleary, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Oleary, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Berkley, MI.
Dr. Oleary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Geriatric Assessment Center - Royal Oak1949 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 551-1756
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oleary?
Dr. O’Leary is an experienced, consummate professional who is very objective and effective in his therapeutic interventions and recommendations.
About Dr. John Oleary, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1942292354
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oleary accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oleary works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oleary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oleary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.