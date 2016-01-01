See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

John Notabartolo, MPAS is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. He currently practices at Linda Woodson Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North West
    2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 202-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About John Notabartolo, MPAS

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1023096351
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Nebraska Medical Center
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
