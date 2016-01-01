John Notabartolo, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Notabartolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Notabartolo, MPAS
Overview
John Notabartolo, MPAS is a dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. He currently practices at Linda Woodson Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
1
North West2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 202-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About John Notabartolo, MPAS
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1023096351
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with John Notabartolo?
Frequently Asked Questions
John Notabartolo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Notabartolo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Notabartolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed John Notabartolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Notabartolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Notabartolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Notabartolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.