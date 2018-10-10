See All Psychologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. John Moreland, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Moreland, PHD

Psychology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Moreland, PHD is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts.

Dr. Moreland works at Affiliated Health Psychologists, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Provenzano Counseling Services
    13400 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 1504, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 905-2826

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Chronic Pain Management
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moreland?

    Oct 10, 2018
    This is a Great Doctor, very professional and I would highly recommend this Doctor.
    Ponte Vedra , FL — Oct 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Moreland, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Moreland, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moreland to family and friends

    Dr. Moreland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moreland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Moreland, PHD.

    About Dr. John Moreland, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346210440
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Portland VA Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Moreland, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreland works at Affiliated Health Psychologists, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moreland’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Moreland, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.