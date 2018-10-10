Overview

Dr. John Moreland, PHD is a Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts.



Dr. Moreland works at Affiliated Health Psychologists, P.A. in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.