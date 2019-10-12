Dr. John Monopoli, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monopoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Monopoli, PHD
Dr. John Monopoli, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Voorhees, NJ. They completed their residency with Mental Health Care Center Of The Lower Keys, Key West, Florida
John Monopoli, Private Practice1 Sheppard Rd Ste 703, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 470-7499
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
If we did not have Dr. Monopoli, I don't know how our family would have survived what we were going through. He truly is the most amazing professional ever. He works to find a way when there only seems like a dark, lonely road. Thank you God for putting him in our lives.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861890469
- Mental Health Care Center Of The Lower Keys, Key West, Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Dr. Monopoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monopoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Monopoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monopoli.
