Dr. John Mishko, DC
Overview
Dr. John Mishko, DC is a Chiropractor in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1950 Pottery Ave Ste 164, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions (360) 876-6096
2
Jack Johnson ND2603 Bridgeport Way W Ste J, University Place, WA 98466
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Mishko, DC
- Chiropractic
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114022373
Education & Certifications
- International Chiropractic Pediatric Association
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
Dr. Mishko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishko accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishko.
