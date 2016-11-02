See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. John Metzger, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. John Metzger, OD is an Optometrist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Metzger works at Kansas City Vision Performance Center in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Vision Performance Center
    10875 Grandview Dr Ste 2260, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 469-8686
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2016
    Listened very well and took the time to make sure I was getting the right help and the right diagnoses. When he could no longer help, he was clear and honest in explaining why and what my other options were.
    CW in Kansas City — Nov 02, 2016
    About Dr. John Metzger, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821066903
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

