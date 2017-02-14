See All Counselors in Wheeling, WV
Overview

John McFadden, PSY is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1025 Main St Ste 708, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 232-7232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 14, 2017
    I couldn't ask for a better physician for my son!! He is one of the most caring physicians we have ever dealt with!!
    Wellsburg, WV — Feb 14, 2017
    Photo: John McFadden, PSY
    About John McFadden, PSY

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1952304917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John McFadden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    John McFadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed John McFadden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John McFadden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John McFadden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John McFadden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

