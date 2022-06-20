John McClanahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John McClanahan, CCDC
Overview
John McClanahan, CCDC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Arnold, MD.
John McClanahan works at
Locations
Special Beginnings Facility1454 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Arnold, MD 21012 Directions (410) 626-7550
Ratings & Reviews
Dr John goes above & beyond to help you in every way. He is very knowledgeable, gives you new information & makes sure you understand everything every time, has a lot of patience, encourages you to ask questions, & some how leaves you excited for your next session every time. I highly recommend Dr John!
About John McClanahan, CCDC
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1720139934
Frequently Asked Questions
John McClanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed John McClanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John McClanahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John McClanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John McClanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.