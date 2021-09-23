Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Maurer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Maurer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Maurer works at
Locations
Child and Family Psychologists PA350 NW 70th Ave Ste A, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 558-0029
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have consulted with him for years and this is a truly caring and compassionate man. Very professional, intelligent and considerate. I will continue to talk with him.
About Dr. John Maurer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992866636
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maurer accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
