John Marquez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Marquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Marquez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Marquez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
John Marquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Urgent Care605 Parfet St, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 986-9610Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Rocky Mountain Urgent Care and Family Medicine730 W Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (720) 974-7464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Marquez?
John is a TRUE PROFESSIONAL - I see these 1 star reviews and I can say that they are WAY OFF - I understand medicine - I am a dentist and these extreme reviews are a disservice when the provider cannot speak back. So I will - John listens, he is communicative, you know exactly the care plan, he is thorough and you leave feeling he LISTENS and will ensure quality care. I HIGHLY recommend him.
About John Marquez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023153723
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
John Marquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
John Marquez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Marquez works at
John Marquez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed John Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Marquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Marquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Marquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.