Overview

John Marquez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.



John Marquez works at Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.