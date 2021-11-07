Dr. John Markham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Markham, OD
Overview
Dr. John Markham, OD is an Optometrist in Chino Valley, AZ.
Locations
Chino Valley399 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 Directions (928) 218-8956
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 208-4125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- American Republic
- Arizona Foundation
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Markham to be professional but puts his patients at ease with his down to earth sense of humor. He is an excellent Opthalmologist in my opinion. I’ve had many over the many years of caring for my vision. He is the most complete in his exams that I’ve experienced. Thank you. Deborah Fais
About Dr. John Markham, OD
- Optometry
- English, Japanese
- Male
- 1225094550
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markham works at
Dr. Markham speaks Japanese.
336 patients have reviewed Dr. Markham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markham.
