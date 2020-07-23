See All Chiropractors in Mount Vernon, NY
John Manfredi, CH Icon-share Share Profile

John Manfredi, CH

Chiropractic
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Manfredi, CH is a Chiropractor in Mount Vernon, NY. 

John Manfredi works at Mt Vernon Medical Care PC in Mount Vernon, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Vernon Medical Care PC
    704 LOCUST ST, Mount Vernon, NY 10552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 699-6763
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Manfredi?

    Jul 23, 2020
    Dr. Manfredi is a knowledgeable and experienced Dr. He fully explains the condition and treatment. The wait time was minimal. His treatment was very effective and helpful.
    Mary Beth Mullins — Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Manfredi, CH
    How would you rate your experience with John Manfredi, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Manfredi to family and friends

    John Manfredi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Manfredi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Manfredi, CH.

    About John Manfredi, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477670339
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Manfredi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Manfredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Manfredi works at Mt Vernon Medical Care PC in Mount Vernon, NY. View the full address on John Manfredi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed John Manfredi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Manfredi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Manfredi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Manfredi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Manfredi, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.