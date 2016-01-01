See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Hartford, CT
John Mancini, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
2
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Mancini, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from St Francis Hospital and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

John Mancini works at The Essential Path Family Institute in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John E. Mancini, LPC, CAC, CSAT
    68 S Main St Bsmt 100, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 236-7333
  2. 2
    John E. Mancini, LPC, CAC, CSAT
    3 Barnard Ln # 107, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 977-8009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About John Mancini, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881951283
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hosp
    Residency
    • St Frances Hosp
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St Francis Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
