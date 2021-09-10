Overview

Dr. John Magalhaes, OD is an Optometrist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford.



Dr. Magalhaes works at Dr. Magalhaes and Associates. Inc. in Brockton, MA with other offices in North Attleboro, MA and N Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.