Dr. John Lupo, DC
Overview
Dr. John Lupo, DC is a Chiropractor in Erie, PA.
Dr. Lupo works at
Locations
Erie Medical & Rehab. Center Inc.3901 Liberty St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 866-5559
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experiences here. I usually have to come in after 5 because I work 8-5 and they never complain that I'm keeping them there late. Every time I've gone he has set me up in some type of electric pulse machine that stimulates my neck and upper back muscles for maybe about 15 minutes. I think this alone does a lot to help with my head aches/stiff neck/limited neck mobility. On my last visit he adjusted my neck and I had so much lasting relief. All of my symptoms disappeared. I will go back soon
About Dr. John Lupo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1144315284
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lupo works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.