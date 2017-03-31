Dr. John Luka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Luka, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Luka, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Luka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luka?
Had my first visit today and have to say I'm very impressed. His staff was super and he took adequate time to explain the procedures and expectations. He even explained issues that I've had for years and previous doctors never took the time go over. Will definitely be using Dr. Luka in the future.
About Dr. John Luka, OD
- Optometry
- English, Polish
- 1598732919
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Luka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Luka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luka works at
Dr. Luka speaks Polish.
Dr. Luka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.