See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. John Luka, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Luka, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Luka, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Luka works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Eye Institute Pierremont
    7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Disease
Eye Exams for Glasses
Eye Disease
Eye Exams for Glasses

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Luka?

Mar 31, 2017
Had my first visit today and have to say I'm very impressed. His staff was super and he took adequate time to explain the procedures and expectations. He even explained issues that I've had for years and previous doctors never took the time go over. Will definitely be using Dr. Luka in the future.
Texarkana, TX — Mar 31, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Luka, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Luka, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Luka to family and friends

Dr. Luka's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Luka

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Luka, OD.

About Dr. John Luka, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1598732919
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Luka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Luka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Luka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Luka works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Luka’s profile.

Dr. Luka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Luka, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.