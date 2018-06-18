John Loggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Loggins, LPC
Overview
John Loggins, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
- 1 4700 Bryant Irvin Ct Ste 205, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 738-9539
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal counselor, would recommend him to anyone
About John Loggins, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1104810035
Frequently Asked Questions
John Loggins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Loggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed John Loggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Loggins.
