Dr. John Livingstone, PHD
Dr. John Livingstone, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Orem, UT.
Utah Psychological Services1453 N 1200 W, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 734-4945Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Livingstone is amazing. I struggled with ADHD as a child and have been to several therapists. Now that my child has ADHD and OD I am so glad to have found a wonderful therapist for my son. He is always upbeat and gives me great advice as well as specific methods to help my son and I work through his issues.
About Dr. John Livingstone, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
Dr. Livingstone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingstone.
