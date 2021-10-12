John Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
John Lewis, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Lewis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
John Lewis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Think Aksarben Specialty Pharmacy7100 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 506-9124
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Lewis?
I have gone to John Lewis for many years. He always listens. I am very please with the care I receive from him.
About John Lewis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457317281
Frequently Asked Questions
John Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Lewis works at
6 patients have reviewed John Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.