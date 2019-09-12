Dr. John Leite, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leite, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Leite, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
Dr. Leite works at
Locations
-
1
Cordova Psychological Assocs1147 Cully Rd Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 624-6390
-
2
Cordova Psychology Group8820 Trinity Rd Ste 202, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 630-6390Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leite?
I’ve known and seen Dr Leite for 15 years. I have referred a minimum 30 people over the years. The vast majority of them thanked me for the referral. As I have always said “ I’ve never not felt much better after a a visit with Dr Leite”.
About Dr. John Leite, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1427076991
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leite works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.