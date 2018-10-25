Dr. John Law, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Law, DC
Overview
Dr. John Law, DC is a Chiropractor in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Joint and Spine Wellness Center767 Route 70 E Ste B102, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 267-5335
Heartland Rehabilitation Services180 Route 70, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 714-0880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Law is amazing! Such a great Dr and very knowledgeable! He gives homework so if you don’t want to get better, you don’t want to see him!
About Dr. John Law, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- Glassboro State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
