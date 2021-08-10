Dr. Langlois has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Langlois, DC
Overview
Dr. John Langlois, DC is a Chiropractor in Westminster, MD.
Dr. Langlois works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Total Health Chiropractic Center250 Englar Rd Ste 12, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-3355
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langlois?
Excellent care! Very professional & personable!
About Dr. John Langlois, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1063404648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langlois accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langlois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langlois works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Langlois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langlois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langlois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langlois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.