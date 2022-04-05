See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
John Labs, PA Icon-share Share Profile

John Labs, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

John Labs, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

John Labs works at Carolina Pain Associates in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Kristina Sapel, PA-C
Kristina Sapel, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Nichole Waltz, PA-C
Nichole Waltz, PA-C
4 (3)
View Profile
Deanna Bath, PA-C
Deanna Bath, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metrolina Urology Clinic-charlotte
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1016, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 347-3447
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with John Labs?

    Apr 05, 2022
    I used to see John on a monthly basis and always looked forward to those appointments. He had time to talk and really cares about his patients. He's good at what he does and I would still be seing him if my insurance accepted ubylee.
    Rex — Apr 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: John Labs, PA
    How would you rate your experience with John Labs, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending John Labs to family and friends

    John Labs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with John Labs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about John Labs, PA.

    About John Labs, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255314134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Labs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Labs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Labs works at Carolina Pain Associates in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on John Labs’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed John Labs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Labs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Labs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Labs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you John Labs, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.