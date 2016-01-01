Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Matamoras, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kuna works at
Locations
1
Matamoras Office1011 Pennsylvania Ave, Matamoras, PA 18336 Directions (570) 491-5359Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
2
John G. Kuna, PsyD and Associates1083 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 961-3361
3
Allentown Office807 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (570) 961-3361
4
Scranton Office 24101 Birney Ave, Moosic, PA 18507 Directions (570) 961-3361Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
5
Clarks Summit Office301 W Grove St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 961-3361Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
6
Kingston/Wilkes-Barre Office189 Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 961-3361Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
7
Tunkhannok Office112 Warren St Ste 1, Tunkhannock, PA 18657 Directions (570) 836-0606
8
Danville1605 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 961-3361
- 9 35 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (570) 961-3361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033358015
Education & Certifications
- Kidspeace National Center
- Kidspeac
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Scranton
Dr. Kuna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuna works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuna.
