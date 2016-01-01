Overview

Dr. John Kuna, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Matamoras, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Kuna works at John G. Kuna, PsyD and Associates in Matamoras, PA with other offices in Danville, PA, Bethlehem, PA, Moosic, PA, Clarks Summit, PA, Kingston, PA and Tunkhannock, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.