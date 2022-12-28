Dr. John Krempecki, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krempecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Krempecki, OD
Overview
Dr. John Krempecki, OD is an Optometrist in Franklin, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 518-2144Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Asheville Eye Associates8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 518-2157Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Directions (828) 258-1586Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krempecki was extremely kind with my 4 year old daughter. He established a good rapport with her upon his initial meeting. He showed her everything that he was going to do by doing it on her stuff animal first. At the end of the appointment, my daughter gave him a fist bump.
About Dr. John Krempecki, OD
- Optometry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics and Vision Therapy|The Eye Institute
- 305th Medical Group Optometry|Bennett Eye Clinic|Boas Eye Clinic|Eye Associates of Wilmington, P.A.|The Eye Institute - Advanced Pediatrics|Yukon-Kuskokwin Health Corporation
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krempecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krempecki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krempecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krempecki speaks Spanish.
552 patients have reviewed Dr. Krempecki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krempecki.
