Dr. John Krempecki, OD

Optometry
5 (552)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. John Krempecki, OD is an Optometrist in Franklin, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Krempecki works at Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin in Franklin, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC and Sylva, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin
    95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2144
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Asheville Eye Associates
    8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 518-2157
    Monday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva
    1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-1586
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Monovision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 552 ratings
    Patient Ratings (552)
    5 Star
    (542)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Krempecki was extremely kind with my 4 year old daughter. He established a good rapport with her upon his initial meeting. He showed her everything that he was going to do by doing it on her stuff animal first. At the end of the appointment, my daughter gave him a fist bump.
    Stephanie P. — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. John Krempecki, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003079625
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pediatrics and Vision Therapy|The Eye Institute
    Internship
    • 305th Medical Group Optometry|Bennett Eye Clinic|Boas Eye Clinic|Eye Associates of Wilmington, P.A.|The Eye Institute - Advanced Pediatrics|Yukon-Kuskokwin Health Corporation
    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
