John Kplorfia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
John Kplorfia, NP
Overview
John Kplorfia, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 720 Harrison Ave Ste 703, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Kplorfia?
About John Kplorfia, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265959191
Frequently Asked Questions
John Kplorfia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
John Kplorfia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with John Kplorfia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Kplorfia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Kplorfia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.