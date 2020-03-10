Dr. John Knight, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Knight, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Knight, PHD is a Counselor in Oldsmar, FL.
Dr. Knight works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. John Knight, PhD, LMHC200 Emerald Bay Dr Ste 300, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Directions (727) 483-9599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
I have been working with Dr. Knight and have had a positive experience. John Paxton
About Dr. John Knight, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1952573032
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.