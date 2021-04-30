Dr. John King, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John King, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John King, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Albuquerque Neuropsychology LLC4001 Indian School Rd NE Ste 310, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 404-9395
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
I have referred a lots of clients to Dr john king. It is my understanding that he has done a great job with my ckients as I see them, stablitizing, improving and growing . Such an amazing resource in Albuquerque
- Neuropsychology
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
