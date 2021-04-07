See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
John Joseph, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

John Joseph, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

John Joseph works at Borinquen Health Care Center in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borinquen Medical Centers Carrie Meek
    7801 NE 2ND AVE, Miami, FL 33138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 235-7020
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 07, 2021
    Open going to his doctor says 2009 hes a very good doctor in always adore help a always go out of his way to help his patient he is very nice and polite I will never find another doctor like him blessed to have this doctor
    Yolanda victor — Apr 07, 2021
    Photo: John Joseph, APRN
    About John Joseph, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205258340
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    John Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Joseph works at Borinquen Health Care Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on John Joseph’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed John Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Joseph.

