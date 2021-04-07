John Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
John Joseph, APRN
John Joseph, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
John Joseph works at
Locations
Borinquen Medical Centers Carrie Meek7801 NE 2ND AVE, Miami, FL 33138 Directions (786) 235-7020
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Open going to his doctor says 2009 hes a very good doctor in always adore help a always go out of his way to help his patient he is very nice and polite I will never find another doctor like him blessed to have this doctor
About John Joseph, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205258340
