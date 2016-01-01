Dr. John Jett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Jett, OD
Dr. John Jett, OD is an Optometrist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.
Aspen Dental2030 Cumming Hwy, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (844) 227-0260
Dr. Jett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jett accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.