Dr. John Hurley, DC is a Chiropractor in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from National University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Hurley works at John E. Hurley, DC, Inc. in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.