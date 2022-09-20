Dr. John Hurley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hurley, DC
Dr. John Hurley, DC is a Chiropractor in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from National University of Health Sciences.
John E. Hurley, DC, Inc
198 Portage Trail Ext W Ste 100A, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 928-4747
Monday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 5:30pm
As a retired person I have Experienced discomfort in right hip and thigh limping for a couple weeks without relief. Dr Hurley Inquired with a few questions , located the problem area, worked the muscle. Assigned two different exercises to strengthen the muscles in my hips and thigh. After two weeks of exercises, 2 times a day ,I walked gingerly into office for check up, no limp, no discomfort. Dr reviewed progress, gave 2 more options to keep muscles strong. Walking with no limp or discomfort. Very pleased with his process. Dr Hurley is compassionate , caring and personable. 33 yrs in practice shows his knowledge and abilities. We also should take it upon ourselves to listen to his expertise and follow thru for a quality lifestyle.
Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
