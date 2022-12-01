John Holtzclaw, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Holtzclaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
John Holtzclaw, AUD
Overview
John Holtzclaw, AUD is an Audiology in Bossier City, LA.
John Holtzclaw works at
Locations
WK Bossier ENT & Allergy2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with John Holtzclaw?
John is extremely pleasant person to be around. He’s very knowledgeable and explained things clearly.
About John Holtzclaw, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1679069819
Frequently Asked Questions
John Holtzclaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with John Holtzclaw using Healthline FindCare.
John Holtzclaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed John Holtzclaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Holtzclaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Holtzclaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Holtzclaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.