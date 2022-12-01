See All Audiology Technology in Bossier City, LA
John Holtzclaw, AUD is an Audiology in Bossier City, LA. 

John Holtzclaw works at Bossier ENT & Allergy in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Bossier ENT & Allergy
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About John Holtzclaw, AUD

Specialties
  • Audiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679069819
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

John Holtzclaw, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Holtzclaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

John Holtzclaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

John Holtzclaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

John Holtzclaw works at Bossier ENT & Allergy in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on John Holtzclaw’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed John Holtzclaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Holtzclaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Holtzclaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Holtzclaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

