Psychology
5 (5)
John Hollebeek, EDD is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4801 S Lakeshore Dr Ste 206, Tempe, AZ 85282
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 07, 2019
    Thank you Dr Hollebeek. It has been quite a number of years since I have seen him. I was a young 20s patient and visited with him over a number of years. He gave me tools that I did not get growing up to survive becoming an adult. There were times I felt this person was really the only person that truely cared about my mental well-being. He gave me strength and courage to stand up for myself to be able to set boundries. He was the best thing that ever happened to me. I still apply his advice and think fondly of him to this day. We should all be as lucky to find someone that can help is as I did. What could be a better recommendation? Alll these years later I am still grateful. thank you for my life Dr Hollebeek.
    Melissa h. — Aug 07, 2019
    About John Hollebeek, EDD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1639233422
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Hollebeek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    John Hollebeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed John Hollebeek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Hollebeek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Hollebeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Hollebeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

