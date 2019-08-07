John Hollebeek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Hollebeek, EDD
Overview
John Hollebeek, EDD is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4801 S Lakeshore Dr Ste 206, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 345-7755
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Hollebeek. It has been quite a number of years since I have seen him. I was a young 20s patient and visited with him over a number of years. He gave me tools that I did not get growing up to survive becoming an adult. There were times I felt this person was really the only person that truely cared about my mental well-being. He gave me strength and courage to stand up for myself to be able to set boundries. He was the best thing that ever happened to me. I still apply his advice and think fondly of him to this day. We should all be as lucky to find someone that can help is as I did. What could be a better recommendation? Alll these years later I am still grateful. thank you for my life Dr Hollebeek.
About John Hollebeek, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1639233422
Frequently Asked Questions
John Hollebeek accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
